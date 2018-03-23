WWE News: Triple H On Undertaker Possibly Facing John Cena at WrestleMania, Naomi on Cover of Rolling Out

– Triple H discussed whether Undertaker will face John Cena at WrestleMania or not during an international media conference call. The Game said, per The Express:

“You’ve seen John Cena calling him out, you’ve seen that play out on television. Where that goes I’m not sure, where that goes beyond April 8 I don’t know. It’s kind of a one-day-at-a-time thing and time will tell and we’ll see. It really comes down to being up to The Undertaker, what he wants to do anywhere any time and he’s earned that right certainly with everything that he has accomplished and everything he’s done. He’s earned the right to pick his shots, pick his opportunity and really dictate what he wants to do.”

– Rolling Out Magazine revealed the cover of their latest issue on Instagram, which features Naomi: