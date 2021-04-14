wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Gets His COVID-19 Vaccination, R-Truth in New Old Spice Vignette, Best of The Bump Special Next Week
– As noted earlier, Stephanie McMahon received her second COVID-19 vaccination dose today. And now her husband, WWE executive Triple H, has gotten his done as well. You can see his clip below:
Shot ✌️. #Vaccinated https://t.co/vspRK5qqIk pic.twitter.com/UjvQxCX5zQ
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 14, 2021
– WWE has released a new Old Spice vignette with R-Truth, who signs a partnership with the brand by getting an Old Spice tattoo on his left armpit. You can view that video below.
– Next week’s episode of WWE’s The BUmp will be a best of special. A new episode will debut the following week on April 28.
