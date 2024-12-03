wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Gives DeKaylin Metcalf a Seahawks Title Belt, Playlist Showcases Parking Lot Attacks, More Raw Video Highlights

December 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024 post-show Triple H 2 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE CCO Triple H met Seattle Seahawks player DeKaylin Metcalf last night at Raw. He shared a clip of him gifting Metcalf with a Seahawks WWE title belt, which you can view below. Triple H wrote in the caption, “A Superstar of
@dkm14 caliber needs an official @WWE @Seahawks Championship. Thanks for stopping by.”

– WWE Playlist showcased brutal parking lot attacks:

