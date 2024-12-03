wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Gives DeKaylin Metcalf a Seahawks Title Belt, Playlist Showcases Parking Lot Attacks, More Raw Video Highlights
– WWE CCO Triple H met Seattle Seahawks player DeKaylin Metcalf last night at Raw. He shared a clip of him gifting Metcalf with a Seahawks WWE title belt, which you can view below. Triple H wrote in the caption, “A Superstar of
@dkm14 caliber needs an official @WWE @Seahawks Championship. Thanks for stopping by.”
A Superstar of @dkm14 caliber needs an official @WWE @Seahawks Championship. Thanks for stopping by. pic.twitter.com/S8teFvW4Du
— Triple H (@TripleH) December 3, 2024
– WWE Playlist showcased brutal parking lot attacks:
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Raw:
