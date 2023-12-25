wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Helps Dana White With Special Holiday Giveaway, The Judgment Day Exchange Christmas Presents, Shayna Baszler Performs Magic Tricks for Tommaso Ciampa
December 24, 2023
– UFC President Dana White is partnering with WWE for Day 11 of his #12DaysOfGiveaways. You can check out the special trip he’s giving away and the endorsement from Triple H below:
Day 11 of @danawhite’s #12DaysGiveaways is a massive one…
Enter now for your chance to join us in Philly at #WrestleMania 40: https://t.co/uUYdPVP2uZ https://t.co/2HclxKJAKk
— Triple H (@TripleH) December 25, 2023
Want to win a trip to #WrestleMania?
Click the link below to find out how! https://t.co/DuALdaXUt9
— WWE (@WWE) December 24, 2023
– The Judgment Day exchanged Secret Santa gifts for the holidays:
@wwe Who won Secret Santa? 👀⚖️ #WWE #TheJudgmentDay #Christmas #SecretSanta #FinnBalor #RheaRipley #DamianPriest #DominikMysterio ♬ original sound – WWE
– Shayna Baszler performed some magic tricks for Tommaso Ciampa: