WWE News: Triple H Hypes ‘Epic’ Matches In Dusty Tag Classic, WWE Pays Tribute To MLK, Guests For Next Week’s The Bump

January 13, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– After the reveal of the brackets for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic earlier today, Triple H took to Twitter to hype the ‘epic matches’ set up.

He wrote: “Looking forward to what this field will do… this #DustyClassic will bring some epic matchups. #WWENXT

– This Monday, as they normally do on the holiday, WWE will pay tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. Here is the video set to air:

– Next week’s episode of The Bump will feature Rey Mysterio, Chad Gable, Booker T, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode as guests.

