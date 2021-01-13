wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Hypes ‘Epic’ Matches In Dusty Tag Classic, WWE Pays Tribute To MLK, Guests For Next Week’s The Bump
January 13, 2021 | Posted by
– After the reveal of the brackets for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic earlier today, Triple H took to Twitter to hype the ‘epic matches’ set up.
He wrote: “Looking forward to what this field will do… this #DustyClassic will bring some epic matchups. #WWENXT”
Looking forward to what this field will do… this #DustyClassic will bring some epic matchups. #WWENXT https://t.co/zAltZw41Jg
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 13, 2021
– This Monday, as they normally do on the holiday, WWE will pay tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. Here is the video set to air:
– Next week’s episode of The Bump will feature Rey Mysterio, Chad Gable, Booker T, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode as guests.
More Trending Stories
- Aron Stevens On Challenges Of WWE Travel Schedule, His Stance On Potential Pro Wrestling Union
- Arn Anderson On Gas Station Parking Lot Angle With Erik Watts, Reaction To Watts Being Pushed As Top Star In WCW
- Eric Bischoff On Gruesome Sid Vicious Injury At WCW Sin, Decision To Show Injury On Nitro, Shane Douglas In WCW
- WrestleMania 24 Back On WWE Network, Reason For Show Being Pulled