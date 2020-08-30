wrestling / News

WWE News: Sasha Banks and Carmella Featured in Top Superstar Instagram Photos, Triple H Hypes Lee vs. Orton as a ‘Special Moment in Time’

August 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Sasha Banks WWE Raw 9-2-19

– WWE executive Triple H is very excited about tonight’s Payback match between Randy Orton and Keith Lee. Ahead of tonight’s matchup, he posted the following comments via Twitter, which you can see below.

Triple H wrote, “The man that in many ways defines what a @WWE superstar IS…and the man that in many ways defines what they WILL BE in the future…In my opinion…this match is a special moment in time. #WWEPayback”

WWE.com released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s selections include Shotzi Blackheart, Sasha Banks, Carmella, and Tyler Breeze. You can view some of those images below.

View this post on Instagram

I got a halo I level up every time God say so

A post shared by Mercedes Varnado (@sashabankswwe) on

View this post on Instagram

These lashes are putting my eyelids through a workout!!!

A post shared by Ash Urbanski (@shotziblackheart) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy #summerslam 🖤💕

A post shared by Leah Van Dale (@carmellawwe) on

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Instagram, Triple H, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading