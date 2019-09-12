WWE News: Triple H Hypes NXT on USA Debut, Divas Play ‘Try Not to Laugh,’ Stock Up

– Triple H took to Twitter on Thursday to hype up next week’s debut of NXT on USA Network. The Game posted:

If you’ve been on this journey…thank you.

And if you haven’t, now is YOUR chance to catch the fire…

So get ready.@WWENXT going LIVE on @USA_Network THIS Wednesday. This is your brand.

And this is our time!!! WE. ARE. NXT. https://t.co/1FKqRYheK1 — Triple H (@TripleH) September 12, 2019

– WWE’s stock closed at $73.78 on Thursday, up $1.98 (2.76%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.17% on the day.

– E! shared a video of Carmella and Sonya Deville playing a game of “Try Not to Laugh” to promote Total Divas’ season premiere on October 2nd: