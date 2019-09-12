wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Hypes NXT on USA Debut, Divas Play ‘Try Not to Laugh,’ Stock Up

September 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Triple H took to Twitter on Thursday to hype up next week’s debut of NXT on USA Network. The Game posted:

– WWE’s stock closed at $73.78 on Thursday, up $1.98 (2.76%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.17% on the day.

– E! shared a video of Carmella and Sonya Deville playing a game of “Try Not to Laugh” to promote Total Divas’ season premiere on October 2nd:

