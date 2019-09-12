wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Hypes NXT on USA Debut, Divas Play ‘Try Not to Laugh,’ Stock Up
September 12, 2019 | Posted by
– Triple H took to Twitter on Thursday to hype up next week’s debut of NXT on USA Network. The Game posted:
If you’ve been on this journey…thank you.
And if you haven’t, now is YOUR chance to catch the fire…
So get ready.@WWENXT going LIVE on @USA_Network THIS Wednesday.
This is your brand.
And this is our time!!! WE. ARE. NXT. https://t.co/1FKqRYheK1
— Triple H (@TripleH) September 12, 2019
– WWE’s stock closed at $73.78 on Thursday, up $1.98 (2.76%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.17% on the day.
– E! shared a video of Carmella and Sonya Deville playing a game of “Try Not to Laugh” to promote Total Divas’ season premiere on October 2nd:
