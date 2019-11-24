wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Hypes NXT Title Match, Custom WWE Hashtags
November 24, 2019 | Posted by
– Triple H hypes the NXT Championship match between Adam Cole and Pete Dunne.
Two of the best @WWENXT has ever had…. #GetReady #NXTTakeOver #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/wkQKwLgV35
— Triple H (@TripleH) November 24, 2019
– Twitter has given custom hashtags to RAW, SmackDown and NXT for WWE Survivor Series weekend. They also have the custom Survivor Series hashtag this weekend. The brand hashtags could remain past the weekend.
