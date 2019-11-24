wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Hypes NXT Title Match, Custom WWE Hashtags

November 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– Triple H hypes the NXT Championship match between Adam Cole and Pete Dunne.

– Twitter has given custom hashtags to RAW, SmackDown and NXT for WWE Survivor Series weekend. They also have the custom Survivor Series hashtag this weekend. The brand hashtags could remain past the weekend.

