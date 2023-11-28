– WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H hyped up the various accolades for last Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series, including it’s record-breaking viewership, merchandise sales, and the return of CM Punk, He wrote on his social media, “Driving our business forward. An unprecedented and unrivaled #SurvivorSeries weekend in Chicago. Thank you to everyone in attendance at the @AllstateArena and the @WWEUniverse across the globe. @WWE @TKOGrp”

– WWE Superstar Santos Escobar will be a guest on tomorrow’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, which drops at 1:00 pm EST.

– Lastly, PWInsider reports that Survivor Series 2023 will hit DVD on December 26.