WWE News: Triple H Hypes Tonight’s In Your House Event, TakeOver XXV Tag Team Ladder Match
– WWE’s Triple H posted the following tweet, hyping up tonight’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House event. He wrote on his Twitter account, “#WWENXT is getting loud tonight … with a little help. #GetReady #NXTTakeOver.”
#WWENXT is getting loud tonight … with a little help. #GetReady #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/LazqZnbr4G
— Triple H (@TripleH) June 7, 2020
– WWE released a full Ladder Match video from NXT TakeOver: XXV featuring The Street Profits, The Forgotten Sons, Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch, and The Undisputed ERA fighting for the NXT tag team titles. That match video is available below.
