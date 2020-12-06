WWE News: Triple H Hypes Tribute to the Troops, Brie & Her Mom Discuss Nikki’s Stress on Total Bellas

– WWE executive Triple H shared the following tweet on today’s Tribute to the Troops event. He wrote, “One of the most important shows for @WWE Superstars, #WWETroops is our way to say #ThankYou to our service men and women. Always a fun show including a musical performance from country music star @HardyMusic … Watch today on @WWEonFOX” You can view his tweet below:

One of the most important shows for @WWE Superstars, #WWETroops is our way to say #ThankYou to our service men and women. Always a fun show including a musical performance from country music star @HardyMusic …

Watch today on @WWEonFOX! pic.twitter.com/m0Ay25eSu6 — Triple H (@TripleH) December 6, 2020

– The Bella Twins released a new preview clip where Brie Bella tells her mother about the stress Nikki Bella has had about Matteo’s financial future. That video is available below.