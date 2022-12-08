wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Meets Up With Bad Bunny in LA, Top 5 OMG Moments of 2022, New Episode of Making It Maximum

December 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bad Bunny Wrestlemania WWE Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H met with Bad Bunny while he was in LA. He wrote, “@sanbenito is such a big star that when he drops in to have lunch… he just lands his plane in downtown L.A., eats and then takes off… #RockStarLife” You can check out that tweet below.

– WWE Now India ranked the Top 5 OMG Moments of 2022:

– WWE released the latest episode of Making It Maximum:

