WWE News: Triple H & Mick Foley Feud Showcased on WWE Rivals, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights

August 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Triple H Mick Foley WWE Untold Image Credit: WWE

– WWE released a new preview clip for tomorrow’s episode of WWE Rivals, showcasing the rivalry of Triple H and Mick Foley. The new episode premieres tomorrow night on A&E at 10:00 pm EST. You can check out that preview clip below:

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Tournament partners Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark joined After the Bell this week. You can view a clip of their chat below:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s editions of SmackDown and NXT Level Up:




















