– WWE executive Triple H shared a clip on Instagram showing him meeting NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney before last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Triple H wrote, “Great chatting with @nascar Cup Series Champion @ryanblaney10 before #SmackDown tonight. It’s going to be a big night in Charlotte.”

– Zelina Vega and Dakota Kai talked about Kiwi Slang vs. New York Slang on the latest episode of ZELVX and Charlie Girl:

– The full video is now available for the first episode of Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway (The Undertaker):