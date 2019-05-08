wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Network Special Set to Follow NXT Takeover XXV, Stock Down
– WWE has announced a new WWE Network special focusing on Triple H to air after NXT Takeover XXV. You can see the annoumcement post below for the special, which will take a look at Triple H’s build to his match with Batista at WrestleMania 35:
BOSS. HERO. MENTOR.
Watch "Creation and Destruction: @TripleH's Road to #WrestleMania" Saturday, June 1 immediately following #NXTTakeOver on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/wmHCoNrWWt
— WWE (@WWE) May 8, 2019
– WWE’s stock closed at $84.28 on Wednesday, down $0.65 (0.77%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.01%.
