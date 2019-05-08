wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Network Special Set to Follow NXT Takeover XXV, Stock Down

May 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Triple H Batista WrestleMania 35

– WWE has announced a new WWE Network special focusing on Triple H to air after NXT Takeover XXV. You can see the annoumcement post below for the special, which will take a look at Triple H’s build to his match with Batista at WrestleMania 35:

– WWE’s stock closed at $84.28 on Wednesday, down $0.65 (0.77%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.01%.

