wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Speaks on the ‘New’ Dakota Kai, Backstage Segment With Lio Rush and Angel Garza, The New Day Tag Title Win Highlights
– Triple H posted a comment on the newly turned heel Dakota Kai. During last night’s NXT, Kai was disqualified in her match against Candice LeRae after using a knee brace as a weapon. Triple H wrote on Dakota Kai, “The new @DakotaKai_WWE isn’t asking for opportunities…. she’s taking them. #WWENXT”
The new @DakotaKai_WWE isn’t asking for opportunities…. she’s taking them. #WWENXT https://t.co/bj13IkA5lA
— Triple H (@TripleH) November 28, 2019
– WWE released a video that continues the angle between Lio Rush and Angel Garza. After Tozawa showed Lio Rush some respect after their match, Garza interrupted them. And it looks like Garza is looking for another shot at Lio Rush. You can check out that video below.
– WWE released some highlight clips of The New Day winning the tag team titles at Summerslam 2015, Battleground 2017, and Extreme Rules 2015. You can check out those clips below.
More Trending Stories
- Joey Janela on Critics Who Call Him Unsafe and Untrained, Has a Message for Jim Cornette, Thinks All AEW PPVs ‘Blow WrestleMania Away’
- Corey Graves Reportedly Intended to Play Up Brand Conflict for Survivor Series With Mauro Ranallo Tweets
- CazXL Discusses Why He Was Released from WWE, Going Off Script During Segment That Led to Vince McMahon Being Furious
- Matt Hardy Reveals How He Explained the Broken Universe to Vince McMahon