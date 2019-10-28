WWE News: Triple H Not At Raw, XFL Can Jump to NFL Following Season, Women’s Affinity Group Formed

– PWInsider reports Triple H is not backstage at WWE Raw.

– WWE recently formed a Women’s Affinity Group within the company to help bolster the inclusivity of the company’s work environment. A number of WWE stars appeared at the first meeting last week in Stamford, including WWE Co-President Michelle Wilson Stephanie McMahon, Mickie James, Nikki Cross, Liv Morgan, Dana Brooke and Charly Caruso. PWInsider notes oughly 150 people were at the first meeting.

– Finally, it’s been reported XFL players can jump to the NFL once the XFL season finishes. The two seasons don’t overlap.