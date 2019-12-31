WWE News: Triple H Says NXT Is Ready to Take Over 2020, Preview for New Year’s Eve Show With Ziggler vs. Reigns, Danny Burch Celebrates Birthday

– WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H shared a video showcasing NXT in 2019. Triple H also hyped up how the roster is ready to take over 2020. You can check out his tweet below.

Triple H tweeted, “On the last day of 2019, look back at the unstoppable rise of @WWENXT. New faces, returning ones, incredible matches, records broken, and an entire roster ready to take over 2020. You haven’t seen anything yet!!!!! #WeAreNXT.”

On the last day of 2019, look back at the unstoppable rise of @WWENXT. New faces, returning ones, incredible matches, records broken, and an entire roster ready to take over 2020. You haven’t seen anything yet!!!!!#WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/ikVixp906c — Triple H (@TripleH) December 31, 2019

– FOX has released a preview spot for the upcoming New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square, which is set for later tonight. The show starts at 8:00 pm EST and will feature a WWE match with Roman Reigns taking on Dolph Ziggler. You can check out the TV spot for tonight’s broadcast below.

– NXT Superstar Danny Burch celebrates his birthday today. He turns 38 years old.