WWE News: Triple H On The Response To His 25th Anniversary, Clip and Synopsis For Total Bellas This Week, Xavier Woods Wins Mortal Kombat Video Game Tournament
– In a post on Twitter, Triple H spoke about the response to his 25th anniversary celebration that was all over WWE programming last week, including Smackdown.
He wrote: “An unbelievable response to #HHH25. Humbled and honored to see the response from Superstars, Hall of Famers, friends, and fans. Thank you for the opportunity to create and entertain over these past 25 years. To many more!”
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 26, 2020
– Xavier Woods recently won a celebrity Mortal Kombat tournament to raise money to help those with COVID-19.
YOUR BOY @XavierWoodsPhD just WON the Kombat Covid Celebrity Tournament playing @MortalKombat! 🔥🔥🔥#MK11
All proceeds go to @unfoundation.😍
— UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) April 26, 2020
– Here’s a synopsis and clip for this week’s episode of Total Bellas:
“With WWE’s “Smackdown” moving to network TV, Nicole weighs her options on wanting to get back in the ring. Brie’s focus on her career leads to an alarming argument with Bryan. Artem isn’t happy when Nicole starts planning his future for him.”
