WWE News: Triple H Explains the Origins of Evolution, WWE Pays Tribute to Military for Veterans Day, Raw Video Highlights
– The WWE on Fox YouTube channel released a video where Triple H discusses the origins of the Evolution stable and more. You can check out that video below.
– In honor of Veterans Day, WWE released a video paying tribute to those who served in the military. You can check out that video below.
Also, there’s another video showing NXT Superstars giving back to soldiers in the military. That clip is available below.
Today @WWENXT got to give back to those who served. Happy #VeteransDay from @WWENXT and @WWECommunity. @JaxsonRykerWWE @SteveCutlerWWE @tehutiwwe @BiancaBelairWWE @TeganNoxWWE_ @TheWWEBlake @RealKeithLee pic.twitter.com/fTgFCYapWR
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) November 11, 2019
– More Raw video highlights are available for last night’s show. You can check those out below.
