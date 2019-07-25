wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Pokes Fun at DX Friends, Highlights From This Week’s NXT UK, Stock Up

July 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
DX Invasion WCW

– Triple H had a little fun with his DX friends, taking a couple of shots at them on Twitter. The Game was replying to a promo by Sacramento sports personality Deuce Mason promoting the Hell in a Cell pre-sale, saying he “look[s] more intimidating” that Road Dogg and X-Pac. His two friends replied as well:

– WWE’s stock closed at $68.73 on Wednesday, up $0.41 (0.6%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.29% on the day.

– Here are the highlights from this week’s episode of NXT UK:

