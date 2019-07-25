wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Pokes Fun at DX Friends, Highlights From This Week’s NXT UK, Stock Up
– Triple H had a little fun with his DX friends, taking a couple of shots at them on Twitter. The Game was replying to a promo by Sacramento sports personality Deuce Mason promoting the Hell in a Cell pre-sale, saying he “look[s] more intimidating” that Road Dogg and X-Pac. His two friends replied as well:
THAT is a #DXArmy…and you look more intimidating than @WWERoadDogg and @TheRealXPac did 😂😂 …Can’t wait to bring #HIAC to the @Golden1Center! #BreakItDown https://t.co/vWu4i1Zpgo
— Triple H (@TripleH) July 24, 2019
You should lose the hat next time Brian. pic.twitter.com/lMLsYYB9eQ
— Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) July 24, 2019
I already have.
— Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) July 24, 2019
Did I?
— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 24, 2019
– WWE’s stock closed at $68.73 on Wednesday, up $0.41 (0.6%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.29% on the day.
– Here are the highlights from this week’s episode of NXT UK:
More Trending Stories
- AEW Officially Announces TV Premiere On TNT On October 2 At 8 PM ET
- Tiered Version of WWE Network May Launch Soon
- Eric Bischoff On If He Ever Tried to Get Kurt Angle For WCW, Recalls Having A Shot at Getting Brock Lesnar
- Bruce Prichard Defends 2005 ‘Dr. Heinie’ Jim Ross Segment, Says It Was ‘Done Out of Love’