WWE News: Triple H Pokes Fun at DX Friends, Highlights From This Week’s NXT UK, Stock Up

– Triple H had a little fun with his DX friends, taking a couple of shots at them on Twitter. The Game was replying to a promo by Sacramento sports personality Deuce Mason promoting the Hell in a Cell pre-sale, saying he “look[s] more intimidating” that Road Dogg and X-Pac. His two friends replied as well:

You should lose the hat next time Brian. pic.twitter.com/lMLsYYB9eQ — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) July 24, 2019

I already have. — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) July 24, 2019

Did I? — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 24, 2019

– WWE’s stock closed at $68.73 on Wednesday, up $0.41 (0.6%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.29% on the day.

– Here are the highlights from this week’s episode of NXT UK: