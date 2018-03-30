 

WWE News: Triple H Praises Andre the Giant Documentary, WWE Now on Braun Strowman’s Tag Partner Quest

March 30, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Triple H

– Triple H posted to Twitter offering praise for HBO’s Andre the Giant documentary following its premiere event on Thursday night. He posted the following to his account about the film:

– Here is a new WWE Now video, featuring Cathy Kelley looking at Braun Strowman’s quest to find a tag team partner for his match against The Bar at WrestleMania 34:

