WWE News: Triple H Praises Andre the Giant Documentary, WWE Now on Braun Strowman’s Tag Partner Quest

– Triple H posted to Twitter offering praise for HBO’s Andre the Giant documentary following its premiere event on Thursday night. He posted the following to his account about the film:

#AndreTheGiant amazingly captures the aura of a man that was larger than the reality, larger than the mythology, and larger than our world in every possible way…

Thank you @HBO and @BillSimmons for producing a documentary with the respect he deserved. See it April 10th. pic.twitter.com/ewMRUtWaeS — Triple H (@TripleH) March 30, 2018

– Here is a new WWE Now video, featuring Cathy Kelley looking at Braun Strowman’s quest to find a tag team partner for his match against The Bar at WrestleMania 34: