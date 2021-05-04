wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Praises Drew McIntyre for His Book Release, Natalya Chats With WWE Now India, Miz & Mrs. Bonus Clip
– WWE executive Triple H praised Drew McIntyre earlier today on Twitter due to the release of his new autobiography, A Chosen Destiny. The book hit the shelves today.
Triple H wrote on McIntyre, “A 16-year journey, not chosen for him, but by him, culminating at the pinnacle of our industry. I’ve watched @DMcIntyreWWE, through determination and passion achieve his destiny. A Chosen Destiny is available TODAY!” You can view his message below.
A 16-year journey,
not chosen for him, but by him, culminating at the pinnacle of our industry. I’ve watched @DMcIntyreWWE, through determination and passion achieve his destiny. A Chosen Destiny is available TODAY! https://t.co/EPNZkpFUO3 pic.twitter.com/0cgOfIKQfj
— Triple H (@TripleH) May 4, 2021
– WWE Superstar Natalya spoke with WWE Now India. That video is available below:
– WWE released the following bonus clip for this week’s episode of Miz & Mrs.:
More Trending Stories
- 411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Rhea Ripley On Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre Wants His Title Back, More
- Chris Jericho Thinks Vince McMahon May Have Second-Guessed Working With AEW After Dynamite Had Huge Rating Following Broken Skull Sessions
- Steve Cutler Tells His Side of the Story Regarding Party He Went To That Had COVID Positive Friend
- Molly Holly on an ‘Old School Wrestler’ Asking Her to Perform a ‘Motorboat’ on Trish Stratus