WWE News: Triple H Praises Drew McIntyre for His Book Release, Natalya Chats With WWE Now India, Miz & Mrs. Bonus Clip

– WWE executive Triple H praised Drew McIntyre earlier today on Twitter due to the release of his new autobiography, A Chosen Destiny. The book hit the shelves today.

Triple H wrote on McIntyre, “A 16-year journey, not chosen for him, but by him, culminating at the pinnacle of our industry. I’ve watched @DMcIntyreWWE, through determination and passion achieve his destiny. A Chosen Destiny is available TODAY!” You can view his message below.

– WWE Superstar Natalya spoke with WWE Now India. That video is available below:

– WWE released the following bonus clip for this week’s episode of Miz & Mrs.: