WWE News: Triple H Praises Jordan Devlin, Titus O’Neil & More Bring Family Backstage

– Triple H spoke with the Irish Mirror for a new piece on WWE UK Superstar Jordan Devlin, who is competing in the UK Championship Tournament. The Game praised Devlin, noting that he has been a standout on the UK roster.

“He’s one of the guys that has stuck out the most,” Triple H said. “I’ve seen Jordan working throughout the year for various promotions that we have alliances with, like OTT. I’ve been impressed with how he’s progressed throughout the year,” Triple H said. “I was really impressed with him at Download [Festival, where he faced Tyson T-Bone in the tournament’s first round]. I thought he did a phenomenal job.”

– Titus O’Neil, Scott Armstrong and other stars gto together to bring a family backstage at their first WWE show in Bossier City, Louisiana: