WWE News: Triple H Praises Karrion Kross’ Performance At Takeover, Details On RAW’s Decathalon, Seth Rollins Reveals His Favorite T-Shirt

– After his win over Tommaso Ciampa at NXT Takeover: In Your House, Karrion Kross and Scarlett both hyped themselves up. Triple H also joined in, praising Kross.

Kross wrote: “As I said… We are your entertainment. #TickTock”

Scarlett added: “Everything is falling apart according to plan…”

Triple H said: “Incredibly physical. Shockingly intense. …it’s beginning to feel like end is here. @WWEKarrionKross @Lady_Scarlett13 #NXTTakeOver”

– WWE has released the following details about the decathalon between the Street Profits and the Viking Raiders on tonight’s episode of RAW:

The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders set for decathlon in latest chapter of competition

The Olympic Decathlon traditionally helps crown “The World’s Greatest Athlete” with tests of strength and speed across 10 events. On Monday Night, it could decipher who is Raw’s greatest tag team, as the event will be the next step in the ongoing “Anything You Can Do, We Can Do Better” competition between The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders.

The teams are tied at two wins apiece after basketball, axe throwing, golf and bowling competitions. Each team has shined in the various exhibitions of skill, but who can maintain the excellence across 10 grueling events?

Tune in to Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on the USA Network to a competition for the ages between The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders.

