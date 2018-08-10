WWE News: Triple H Praises Mae Young Classic Talent, WWE Previews Raw Triple Threat Match

– Triple H posted to Twitter to praise the talent who competed during the Mae Young Classic tapings over the last couple of days. The Game posted the following:

The 2018 #WWEMYC showcased the triumph and heartbreak that makes our business so special. Incredible competition with phenomenal athletes over two historic nights. Thank you to the talent, @WWEPerformCtr coaches and @WWE staff for another @MaeYoungClassic. pic.twitter.com/bdxpyA0dWj — Triple H (@TripleH) August 10, 2018

– WWE posted the following preview for this Monday’s triple threat Raw Tag Team Championship match between The B Team, The Revival and The Deleters of Worlds:

Can The B-Team beat the odds yet again?

The B-Team are one of the most bewildering underdog stories in recent WWE history, transforming from perennial losers to world-beaters seemingly overnight. However, after Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas captured the Raw Tag Team Titles from The Deleters of Worlds at WWE Extreme Rules, “Woken” Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt have stayed hot on their heels, and the hungry Revival have made clear their intent to lay waste to both teams in pursuit of Team Red’s tandem titles.

All three teams will collide in a Triple Threat Match for the Raw Tag Team Championship Monday night on Raw. Will The B-Team’s fortune finally run out? And if it does, will it be The Deleters of Worlds or Raw’s “Top Guys” who walk into SummerSlam as champions?