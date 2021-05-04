WWE News: Triple H Praises Mansoor Following Raw Signing, Roman Reigns New Entrance Theme Available

– As noted, NXT and 205 Live star Mansoor signed with the WWE Raw brand yesterday and appeared on last night’s show. After his debut, Triple H had high praise for the wrestler.

Triple H wrote on Twitter about Mansoor, “I’ve watched @KSAManny grow in and out of the ring since he first came to the @WWEPC. With stellar performances on #WWENXTand #WWE205Live, can’t wait to watch him on Monday Night #WWERaw!” You can view his tweet below.

– WWE has released the YouTube version of Roman Reigns’ new entrance theme, “Head of the Table.” You can listen to the entrance theme song below. It will be available on iTunes, Spotify, and Apple Music later on.