WWE News: Triple H Praises NXT During Survivor Series, Opening Video For PPV, Lance Storm on Color Schemes
– Triple H had a lot of praise for the NXT roster during Sunday’s Survivor Series PPV. You can check out The Game’s posts to Twitter below as the show progressed:
.@RheaRipley_WWE…
went toe to toe with @BeckyLynchWWE, pinned @MsCharlotteWWE
pinned @QoSBaszler to win WarGames, and just pinned @SashaBanksWWE.
In. One. Week. Incredible!!!!!
The future is here….#WeAreNXT @WWENXT
— Triple H (@TripleH) November 25, 2019
OMG @roderickstrong beats @ShinsukeN and @AJStylesOrg!!
By. Any. Means. Necessary.#WeAreNXT #WWENXT
Raw: 1
SD: 1
NXT: 3 https://t.co/6P60rBCRbk
— Triple H (@TripleH) November 25, 2019
.@PeteDunneYxB. @AdamColePro.
AMAZING.
Adam Cole = #WWENXT’s iron man. #WeAreNXT #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/61svbrA06L
— Triple H (@TripleH) November 25, 2019
Amazing performance by all the Superstars in this #SurvivorSeries match. Incredibly #NXTProud…
….@RealKeithLee stock THROUGH THE ROOF. #WWENXT #WeAreNXT
Raw: 1
SD: 2
NXT: 3 https://t.co/GJj7Km8Dpl
— Triple H (@TripleH) November 25, 2019
– WWE posted the opening video for the show, which you can check out below:
– Lance Storm took to his Twitter account to show appreciation for those competitors at Survivor Series who went the extra mile and incorporated their brand color into their ring gear for the show:
Special thank you to everyone who got Team coloured gear. It’s greatly appreciated.
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) November 25, 2019
