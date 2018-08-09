WWE News: Triple H Praises Renee Young & Beth Phoenix, Braun Strowman Welcomed in India

– Triple H posted to Twitter to praise Renee Young & Beth Phoenix for their commentary work in the Mae Young Classic so far. The Game posted the following:

The story of each @MaeYoungClassic competitor is what makes the tournament so special. Thrilled to have two amazing women @ReneeYoungWWE and @TheBethPhoenix create the soundtrack to history with @MichaelCole. pic.twitter.com/8g7AhwMGnp — Triple H (@TripleH) August 9, 2018

– WWE shared a video looking at Braun Strowman’s recent promotional trip to India, which you can see below: