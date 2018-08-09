Quantcast

 

WWE News: Triple H Praises Renee Young & Beth Phoenix, Braun Strowman Welcomed in India

August 9, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Triple H posted to Twitter to praise Renee Young & Beth Phoenix for their commentary work in the Mae Young Classic so far. The Game posted the following:

– WWE shared a video looking at Braun Strowman’s recent promotional trip to India, which you can see below:

