WWE News: Triple H Praises Shayna Baszler’s NXT Title Run, Best of 2019 Special Set for Next Week’s NXT UK, 25 Superstars’ First Solo PPV Wins

– During last night’s NXT, Rhea Ripley defeated Shayna Baszler to capture the NXT women’s title. Baszler held the title for 416 before she lost the belt. Triple H posted the following comment on Twitter on her title run.

Triple H wrote, “@QoSBaszler, nearly 600 days as Champion over the last two years. An incredible champion who has shown the ability to bounce back from adversity… We have certainly not seen the end… Just the end of the beginning.”

.@QoSBaszler, nearly 600 days as Champion over the last two years. An incredible champion who has shown the ability to bounce back from adversity… We have certainly not seen the end… Just the end of the beginning. #WWENXT — Triple H (@TripleH) December 19, 2019

– The WWE Network will be airing a Best of 2019 special for NXT UK for next week’s episode. The show will return with a regular new episode on Thursday, January 3 on the platform.

– WWE released a new video showcasing 25 Superstars’ First Solo PPV Wins. You can check out that video below.