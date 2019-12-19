wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Praises Shayna Baszler’s NXT Title Run, Best of 2019 Special Set for Next Week’s NXT UK, 25 Superstars’ First Solo PPV Wins
– During last night’s NXT, Rhea Ripley defeated Shayna Baszler to capture the NXT women’s title. Baszler held the title for 416 before she lost the belt. Triple H posted the following comment on Twitter on her title run.
Triple H wrote, “@QoSBaszler, nearly 600 days as Champion over the last two years. An incredible champion who has shown the ability to bounce back from adversity… We have certainly not seen the end… Just the end of the beginning.”
.@QoSBaszler, nearly 600 days as Champion over the last two years.
An incredible champion who has shown the ability to bounce back from adversity… We have certainly not seen the end… Just the end of the beginning. #WWENXT
— Triple H (@TripleH) December 19, 2019
– The WWE Network will be airing a Best of 2019 special for NXT UK for next week’s episode. The show will return with a regular new episode on Thursday, January 3 on the platform.
– WWE released a new video showcasing 25 Superstars’ First Solo PPV Wins. You can check out that video below.
More Trending Stories
- Vince Russo Discusses What Vince McMahon Said To Him That Led To Him Leaving WWE & Going to WCW, How They Changed His Plan to Have Chris Jericho Beat The Rock
- Tony Schiavone Says Vince McMahon Screwed Over Eric Bischoff on nWo WWE HOF Induction, Brought Him in as Head of Smackdown Just to Fire Him
- Vince Russo Says Vince McMahon Didn’t Want Steve Austin To Speak, Didn’t Get the Austin 3:16 Promo
- Eric Bischoff Thinks AEW Should Be Worried About Their Viewership Decline