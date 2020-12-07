wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Praises Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher, More NXT Takeover Highlights, T-Bar Comments On Masked People At Takeover

December 7, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT Takeover WarGames Timothy Thatcher Tommaso Ciampa

– In a post on Twitter, Triple H praised the match between Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher at NXT Takeover: Wargames last night.

He wrote: “Brutal. Two men who know exactly how to take their opponents to the limit did JUST that. What a match. #NXTTakeOver @WWENetwork

He also praised the men’s Wargames match, adding: “WOW. Just unbelievable. Congratulations to EVERYONE in this #WarGames match. #WeAreNXT #NXTTakeOver

– WWE has released a new highlight video from Takeover, as well as a recap.

– T-Bar commented on the masked people that interfered in Johnny Gargano’s match last night. One of them was eventually revealed to be Austin Theory.

