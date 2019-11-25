wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Praises WWE Rosters, The Bump Guests, More

November 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Triple H Raw 11-18-19

– Triple H took to social media to praise the entire WWE Universe following Survivor Series.

– Xavier Woods and Trish Stratus are set to be guests on Wednesday episode of The Bump.

– The XFL posted a video on how the game ball is made.

