wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Praises WWE Rosters, The Bump Guests, More
November 25, 2019 | Posted by
– Triple H took to social media to praise the entire WWE Universe following Survivor Series.
From #Smackdown, #NXTTakeOver: WarGames, #SurvivorSeries … the last three nights in Chicago have been AWESOME. Proud of the men and women of #Raw, #Smackdown, #WWENXT and the #WWEUniverse that support them. #FTMF
— Triple H (@TripleH) November 25, 2019
– Xavier Woods and Trish Stratus are set to be guests on Wednesday episode of The Bump.
– The XFL posted a video on how the game ball is made.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard on WWE Getting Rid of ICOPRO & If They Lost Money On It
- 411’s Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions Report: The Undertaker on Feeling Handcuffed with His Gimmick, Infamous Cyprus Hill Story, the Curtain Call, Infamous Plane Ride From Hell, More
- Bruce Prichard Discusses How Hurt Vince McMahon Was When Hulk Hogan Left WWE for WCW, If They Hoped He’d Return in 1995
- Jim Ross On Why Bill Watts Was Upset About Shawn Michaels Getting Beat Up Outside a Bar in Syracuse in 1995