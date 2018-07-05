WWE News: Triple H Promotes First NXT UK Tapings, Raw Show in Belgium Postponed

– The Plymouth Herald has a new video featuring Triple H as he promotes the first tapings for NXT UK in on October 13th and 14th. You can see the video below, in which the Game confirms that Toni Storm, Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate, Trent Seven and Zack Gibson will be at the taping.

– Wrestling Inc reports that the November 2nd Raw live event in Brussels, Belgium has been postponed to May 9th, 2019. Refunds are available to those who can’t make the new date.