WWE News: Triple H Promotes NXT House Shows in Memphis and Shreveport, Raw in 3 Minutes, NASCAR Highlights Kyle Busch Title Win

– WWE announced upcoming NXT live events in Memphis, Tennessee and Shreveport, Louisiana next month. You can check out the full announcement and comments from Triple H below.

NXT Live comes to Memphis and Shreveport this January

NXT is kicking off its huge Royal Rumble weekend with two Live Events in Tennessee and Louisiana this January.

The tour begins on Thursday, Jan. 23 at Memphis’ Minglewood Hall, and continues Friday, Jan. 24 at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, before NXT heads to Houston to square off with NXT UK at WWE Worlds Collide on Saturday, Jan. 25.

The NXT Universe in Memphis and Shreveport will get the opportunity to see Superstars like The Undisputed ERA (NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish), NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, Finn Bálor, Matt Riddle, Tommaso Ciampa, Mia Yim, Io Shirai, Keith Lee, Bianca Belair and many more!*

Tickets for both of these must-see events go on sale at NXTTickets.com this Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. local time.

*Talent listed and depicted above are subject to change.