WWE News: Triple H Reveals NXT Live Events for February, Raw Video Highlights for 1.06.2020, Preview for This Week’s Smackdown
– Triple H shared a tweet yesterday on some upcoming NXT live events scheduled for February. You can check out the lineup and his tweet below. Tickets for the events in Oshkosh and St. Paul go on sale on Friday. Per Triple H, tickets are already available for Milwaukee.
* Milwaukee, Wisconsin on February 21
* Oshkosh, Wisconsin on February 22
* St. Paul, Minnesota on February 23
The February Midwest #NXTRoadTrip stops in:#NXTMilwaukee 2/21#NXTOshkosh 2/22#NXTStPaul 2/23
Tickets for #NXTOshkosh and #NXTStPaul go on sale Friday at 10am CT. #NXTMilwaukee is on sale NOW at https://t.co/pcQU3cSnfR. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/CqKmiN7DeT
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 6, 2020
– WWE released some more video highlights for last night’s Raw. You can check those out below.
– WWE released a new preview spot for Friday Night Smackdown. You can check out the new promo spot below.
Who's set to make the biggest splash of 2020 on #SmackDown? pic.twitter.com/j3J9deqFOk
— WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2020
