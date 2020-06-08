wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Says Fans Will Be Back In Full Sail Soon, WWE Playlist Looks At The Summer of Nexus, Details On This Week’s NXT UK
– A fan recently posted a photo of themselves outside of Full Sail Live and asked Triple H when there will be an audience in the building again. Triple H simply said, ‘soon’. The state of Florida is continuing its plan to re-open, so both WWE and AEW will be allowed to have fans sooner rather than later.
– The latest video from WWE Playlist looks at the summer that was dominated by the Nexus back in 2010.
– This week’s episode of NXT UK will feature more matches selected by members of the NXT UK roster.
