WWE News: Triple H Says Great American Bash Delivered, Promo For Mercedes Martinez Return, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays
July 2, 2020
– In a post on Twitter, Triple H praised night one of NXT Great American Bash, stating his belief that the show delivered.
He wrote: “Start to finish, #NXTGAB delivered and that was only night one… Get ready for NEXT WEEK, you haven’t seen anything yet!!! #WWENXT”
Start to finish, #NXTGAB delivered and that was only night one…
Get ready for NEXT WEEK, you haven’t seen anything yet!!! #WWENXT https://t.co/J4q7g4xjwg
— Triple H (@TripleH) July 2, 2020
– Mercedes Martinez is set to return to NXT next week. You can see a promo hyping her arrival below.
– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Bret Hart (63), Charles Robinson (56) and Scotty 2 Hotty (47).
