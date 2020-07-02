wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Says Great American Bash Delivered, Promo For Mercedes Martinez Return, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

July 2, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Triple H WWE NXT

– In a post on Twitter, Triple H praised night one of NXT Great American Bash, stating his belief that the show delivered.

He wrote: “Start to finish, #NXTGAB delivered and that was only night one… Get ready for NEXT WEEK, you haven’t seen anything yet!!! #WWENXT

– Mercedes Martinez is set to return to NXT next week. You can see a promo hyping her arrival below.

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Bret Hart (63), Charles Robinson (56) and Scotty 2 Hotty (47).

