WWE News: Triple H Says He & NXT Are Always Proud of Bianca Belair, Big E Appears on NFC Championship Watch Party, Kenny Williams Welcomes Child

– The WWE Chronicle episode on Bianca Belair is now available on the WWE Network. Earlier today, Triple H responded to Bianca Belair speaking about one of the clips in the documentary where Triple H informs Belair on her upcoming debut as part of the main roster on Raw.

Belair initially wrote on the clip on Twitter, “Last year RIGHT BEFORE my last Takeover match I was told I would be debuting after Wrestlemania on RAW. I needed to hear this. I couldn’t have asked for a better way to end my time at NXT than #Takeover:Portland NXT will always be a part of me. Thank you @TripleH #WWEChronicle”

Triple H later responded, “@WWENXT will always be home and will always be proud of YOU!! I CERTAINLY am!!!!! #WeAreNXT”

.@WWENXT will always be home and will always be proud of YOU!!

I CERTAINLY am!!!!! #WeAreNXT https://t.co/62DCGcNDm3 — Triple H (@TripleH) January 24, 2021

– WWE Superstar Big E made an appearance on the NFL NFC Championship Watch Party. You can check out a video for the FOX Sports watch party below.

Oh look who it is! @WWEBigE has joined the @NFLonFOX NFC Championship Watch Party! https://t.co/pJvsTSZ81k — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 24, 2021

– NXT UK Superstar Kenny Willams announced the birth of his child today. On behalf of 411, congratulations to Williams on the new addition to his family.