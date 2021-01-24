wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Says He & NXT Are Always Proud of Bianca Belair, Big E Appears on NFC Championship Watch Party, Kenny Williams Welcomes Child

January 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– The WWE Chronicle episode on Bianca Belair is now available on the WWE Network. Earlier today, Triple H responded to Bianca Belair speaking about one of the clips in the documentary where Triple H informs Belair on her upcoming debut as part of the main roster on Raw.

Belair initially wrote on the clip on Twitter, “Last year RIGHT BEFORE my last Takeover match I was told I would be debuting after Wrestlemania on RAW. I needed to hear this. I couldn’t have asked for a better way to end my time at NXT than #Takeover:Portland NXT will always be a part of me. Thank you @TripleH #WWEChronicle”

Triple H later responded, “@WWENXT will always be home and will always be proud of YOU!! I CERTAINLY am!!!!! #WeAreNXT”

– WWE Superstar Big E made an appearance on the NFL NFC Championship Watch Party. You can check out a video for the FOX Sports watch party below.

– NXT UK Superstar Kenny Willams announced the birth of his child today. On behalf of 411, congratulations to Williams on the new addition to his family.

