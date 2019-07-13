wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Says Talent Can ‘Always Go Home’ No Matter How Far They Go In EVOLVE Tweet, Undertaker’s Most Extreme Moments
– Triple H tweeted today about tonight’s EVOLVE 10th anniversary show (which we’ll have live coverage of starting at 7:45PM ET), noting that no matter how far you go, you can always go home. He said: “Champions & Superstars from @WWENXT & @WWE205Live join @WWNEVOLVE tonight for #EVOLVE131 for a celebration of 10 years of hard work and CREATING talent.
It is notice that no matter how far you go…you can always go home.
TONIGHT LIVE on @WWENetwork at 8pm. #EverythingEvolves”
Champions & Superstars from @WWENXT & @WWE205Live join @WWNEVOLVE tonight for #EVOLVE131 for a celebration of 10 years of hard work and CREATING talent.
It is notice that no matter how far you go…you can always go home.
TONIGHT LIVE on @WWENetwork at 8pm. #EverythingEvolves https://t.co/8TPUxf01t5
— Triple H (@TripleH) July 13, 2019
– WWE has released a video of the Most Extreme Moments of Undertaker’s career.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Reveals Why Big Boss Man Appeared On America’s Most Wanted In 1999
- Batista Says He Tried To Talk Undertaker Out of Match With Goldberg
- Chris Jericho Recalls Getting Into a Fight in Mexico City Airport With Haku, Ending Up in ‘Airport Jail’
- Kenny Omega Not Likely to Be Booked For NJPW, NJPW/AEW Relationship Described as ‘Cold’