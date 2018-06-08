WWE News: Triple H Says WWE Is Looking For More International Talent, Seth Rollins Hangs Out With Juice Robinson

– Triple H was interviewed at WWE’s FYC Emmy event and was asked about recruiting more talent from outside of the United States. You can see video below of the Game being asked whether the company was looking at bringing in more talent from Latin America.

“Our goal is to find Superstars around the world, whether that be Latin America, whether that’s India, China, Japan, Europe, it doesn’t matter,” he said. “We’re looking for the best and the brightest athletes and entertainers from around the world, and I want them to come work for us and to ‘wow’ our fans for years to come. So to answer, Latin American superstars, absolutely! Just like everyone else.”

– Seth Rollins posted the following to Twitter, noting that he spent some time with NJPW’s Juice Robinson. Robinson wrestled in NXT as CJ Parker: