WWE News: Triple H Sending Custom WWE Title to Stanley Cup Winners, Today’s Stock Update

– WWE executive Triple H revealed via Twitter a new custom WWE title belt that’s being sent to NHL Stanley Cup winers, the Tampa Bay Lightning, who beat the Dallas Stars to score the victory. You can view his tweet featuring a photo of the custom title below.

Triple H wrote, “After 16 years, the #StanleyCup is coming back to the Sunshine state… with THIS @WWE Championship. Congratulations to @RealStamkos91 and the @TBLightning on an amazing postseason run nobody will ever forget. #GoBolts”

– For a WWE stock update, the company’s stock opened up today at $39.90 per share. Since that time, the price has dropped to $39.82, where it currently sits as of writing this.