WWE News: Triple H Sends Title Belt to NHL Stanley Cup Champions, Clip From Latest Hidden Gem

June 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Triple H has sent a WWE Championship belt to the new NHL Stanley Cup champions. You can see The Game’s tweet below to the St. Louis Blues following their win:

– WWE posted the following clip from this week’s Hidden Gem, a Two of Three Falls match between Tatanka and Jason Neidhart from the April 2nd, 1999 episode of Stampede Wrestling:

