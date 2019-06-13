WWE News: Triple H Sends Title Belt to NHL Stanley Cup Champions, Clip From Latest Hidden Gem

– Triple H has sent a WWE Championship belt to the new NHL Stanley Cup champions. You can see The Game’s tweet below to the St. Louis Blues following their win:

From last place to champions! Congratulations to the @StLouisBlues on winning your FIRST #StanleyCup in franchise history! Enjoy the celebration with this @WWE Championship… but don’t try to drink from it! #WeAllBleedBlue @NHL pic.twitter.com/mz32iGU8c8 — Triple H (@TripleH) June 13, 2019

– WWE posted the following clip from this week’s Hidden Gem, a Two of Three Falls match between Tatanka and Jason Neidhart from the April 2nd, 1999 episode of Stampede Wrestling: