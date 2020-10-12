wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Sends WWE Title To Los Angeles Lakers, Fan Shows Off Wood Sculpture Of the Rock, Ronda Rousey Appears On Hot Ones
– As is customary when a sports team wins a major championship, WWE is sending a replica WWE title to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, winning 4-2. Triple H made the announcement on Twitter:
JOB FINISHED. Congratulations to MVP @KingJames, @AntDavis23 and the entire @Lakers organization on their 17th @NBA Championship. Enjoy this @WWE title!!! #LakeShow #ForKobe #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/G2UPFMDBNU
— Triple H (@TripleH) October 12, 2020
– A fan on Twitter showed off a wood sculpture he created of The Rock.
Six months to get here but one more day and #THEROCK will be complete. #dwaynejohnson #WWENXT #wood #sculpture pic.twitter.com/iR9m3Qdc5t
— James O'Neal (@Jimonealwoodart) October 11, 2020
– Ronda Rousey is the latest guest on Hot Ones, eating uncomfortably spicy food for your entertainment.
