WWE News: Triple H Sends WWE Title To Los Angeles Lakers, Fan Shows Off Wood Sculpture Of the Rock, Ronda Rousey Appears On Hot Ones

October 12, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– As is customary when a sports team wins a major championship, WWE is sending a replica WWE title to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, winning 4-2. Triple H made the announcement on Twitter:

– A fan on Twitter showed off a wood sculpture he created of The Rock.

– Ronda Rousey is the latest guest on Hot Ones, eating uncomfortably spicy food for your entertainment.

