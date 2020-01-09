wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Set for Facebook NXT UK TakeOver Recap, NXT Ticket Pre-Sale, Top 10 NXT Moments for This Week

January 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Triple H NXT UK TakeOver Blackpool II recap

– Triple H has announced that Triple H will be doing his usual post-TakeOver recap for NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II. It will be streamed on Facebook later this Sunday. Triple H will be interviewed by Alicia Taylor following the event.

PWInsider has the ticket pre-sale code for the upcoming February live events for NXT. The ticket pre-sale code is “NXTLIVE” for February 21 in Milwaukee, February 22 in Oshkosh, and February 23 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

– WWE released the top 10 NXT moments for this week. You can watch that new video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, Triple H, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading