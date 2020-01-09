wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Set for Facebook NXT UK TakeOver Recap, NXT Ticket Pre-Sale, Top 10 NXT Moments for This Week
– Triple H has announced that Triple H will be doing his usual post-TakeOver recap for NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II. It will be streamed on Facebook later this Sunday. Triple H will be interviewed by Alicia Taylor following the event.
Immediately following @NXTUK’s return to Blackpool for #NXTUKTakeOver, go to my official Facebook (https://t.co/4an7NwfrQW) for an exclusive post-show interview. @WWEUK @AliciaTaylorNXT pic.twitter.com/KtYp2lYAQM
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 9, 2020
– PWInsider has the ticket pre-sale code for the upcoming February live events for NXT. The ticket pre-sale code is “NXTLIVE” for February 21 in Milwaukee, February 22 in Oshkosh, and February 23 in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Use the pre-sale code NXTLIVE at https://t.co/pcQU3cSnfR to get the first tickets to #NXTOshkosh and #NXTStPaul… NOW! https://t.co/dBBY4Yu2fZ
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 9, 2020
– WWE released the top 10 NXT moments for this week. You can watch that new video below.
