WWE News: Triple H Set for Facebook NXT UK TakeOver Recap, NXT Ticket Pre-Sale, Top 10 NXT Moments for This Week

– Triple H has announced that Triple H will be doing his usual post-TakeOver recap for NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II. It will be streamed on Facebook later this Sunday. Triple H will be interviewed by Alicia Taylor following the event.

– PWInsider has the ticket pre-sale code for the upcoming February live events for NXT. The ticket pre-sale code is “NXTLIVE” for February 21 in Milwaukee, February 22 in Oshkosh, and February 23 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Use the pre-sale code NXTLIVE at https://t.co/pcQU3cSnfR to get the first tickets to #NXTOshkosh and #NXTStPaul… NOW! https://t.co/dBBY4Yu2fZ — Triple H (@TripleH) January 9, 2020

– WWE released the top 10 NXT moments for this week. You can watch that new video below.