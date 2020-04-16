wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Set For Next Week’s The Bump, NXT Video Highlights, How Mandy Rose Is Staying Fit

April 16, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Triple H Raw 11-18-19

– Triple H will make his first appearance ever on The Bump next Wednesday at 10 AM ET. The show is on all of WWE’s digital platforms, including Youtube and social media.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of NXT. You can find our full report here.

– Maria Menounos has posted a new video to her Youtube channel which features Mandy Rose talking about staying fit during the ongoing quarantine, as gyms are closed.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mandy Rose, NXT, Triple H, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading