WWE News: Triple H Set For Next Week’s The Bump, NXT Video Highlights, How Mandy Rose Is Staying Fit
April 16, 2020 | Posted by
– Triple H will make his first appearance ever on The Bump next Wednesday at 10 AM ET. The show is on all of WWE’s digital platforms, including Youtube and social media.
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of NXT. You can find our full report here.
– Maria Menounos has posted a new video to her Youtube channel which features Mandy Rose talking about staying fit during the ongoing quarantine, as gyms are closed.
