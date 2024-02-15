wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Shares Another Preview of the WWE Experience, WWE Superstars Celebrate Black History Month
– WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H shared another video showcasing the WWE Experience, a live, interactive experience which opens tomorrow in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. You can view that clip below.
Triple H wrote on his X account, “Another first look inside the WWE Experience at Riyadh Boulevard City… this time, from the incredible WWE Super Dome. Starting tomorrow, all of the sights, sounds & excitement of a WWE live event will be here to give you goosebumps year-round.”
Another first look inside the WWE Experience at Riyadh Boulevard City… this time, from the incredible WWE Super Dome. Starting tomorrow, all of the sights, sounds & excitement of a WWE live event will be here to give you goosebumps year-round.
Book now: https://t.co/ByvSaqEy7F pic.twitter.com/BvLcoJrEPx
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 15, 2024
– WWE Superstars celebrated Black History Month on Philadelphia, with Big E and Michin meeting kids at a local nonprofit organization:
WWE celebrated Black History Month on the Road to @WrestleMania in Philadelphia with @WWEBigE, @MiaYim and local nonprofit @YEAHPhilly! pic.twitter.com/wr1GgZ17Ce
— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2024
– WWE showcased the Top 10 NXT Moments for last Tuesday’s show:
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Explains Why He Doesn’t View Shawn Michaels As An All-Time Great
- Bully Ray Thinks WWE Had ‘No Clue What They Were Doing’ With the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Show
- Shinsuke Nakamura Hopes Kazuchika Okada Won’t Go Through Same Hardships He Did After Leaving NJPW
- Tommy Dreamer Weighs In On Resurfaced Ashley Massaro Statement Amid Vince McMahon Allegations