Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Shares Backstage Video From UK Tournament Taping, Alexa Bliss Shares Pic After MITB Win

June 18, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Triple H WWE Triple H’s NXT

– Triple H posted a video to Twitter from backstage at the WWE UK Championship tournament taping at Royal Albert Hall in London. You can see the video below:

– Alexa Bliss shared the following to Instagram after winning and cashing in the Money in the Bank match:

No Time To Waste #MITB #WWE

A post shared by Lexi Kaufman (@alexa_bliss_wwe_) on

article topics :

Alexa Bliss, Triple H, WWE UK Tournament, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading