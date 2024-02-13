wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Shares First Look at The Undertaker’s Graveyard Escape, Gargano vs. Baszler on UUDD, Raw Video Highlights

February 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Undertaker Farewell Survivor Series WWE Image Credit: WWE

– Triple H shared a first look video for The Undertaker’s Graveyard Escape. The new experience for The Undertaker will be opening on February 16 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. You can check out that clip below:

– Johnny Gargano faced Shayna Baszler on UpUpDownDown:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of Raw:

















article topics :

RAW, The Undertaker, UpUpDownDown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

