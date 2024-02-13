wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Shares First Look at The Undertaker’s Graveyard Escape, Gargano vs. Baszler on UUDD, Raw Video Highlights
February 13, 2024
– Triple H shared a first look video for The Undertaker’s Graveyard Escape. The new experience for The Undertaker will be opening on February 16 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. You can check out that clip below:
Here’s an exclusive first look at the amazing @Undertaker’s Graveyard Escape at the WWE Experience in Riyadh, opening Feb. 16: pic.twitter.com/nhsNnz0upn
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 13, 2024
– Johnny Gargano faced Shayna Baszler on UpUpDownDown:
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of Raw:
