WWE News: Triple H Shares New ‘Yeet in the Bank’ Poster, Raw Video Highlights
June 18, 2024 | Posted by
– With Jey Uso securing a slot in the Money in the Bank at next month’s event, WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H shared a new promotional image for the event on social media, showcasing Jey Uso with a briefcase that says, “Yeet in the Bank.” You can check out that image below. Triple H wrote, “Career-altering opportunity hangs in the balance… literally. #MITB streams LIVE from Toronto on July 6, 7e/4p @peacock @WWENetwork”
Career-altering opportunity hangs in the balance… literally. #MITB streams LIVE from Toronto on July 6, 7e/4p @peacock @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/Wx4GDtVsdT
— Triple H (@TripleH) June 18, 2024
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Raw:
