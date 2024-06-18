wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Shares New ‘Yeet in the Bank’ Poster, Raw Video Highlights

June 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jey Uso WWE Wrestlemania 40 Image Credit: WWE

– With Jey Uso securing a slot in the Money in the Bank at next month’s event, WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H shared a new promotional image for the event on social media, showcasing Jey Uso with a briefcase that says, “Yeet in the Bank.” You can check out that image below. Triple H wrote, “Career-altering opportunity hangs in the balance… literally. #MITB streams LIVE from Toronto on July 6, 7e/4p @peacock @WWENetwork”

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Raw:

















