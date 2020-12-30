wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H & Shawn Michaels Hype Tonight’s ‘Stacked’ Final NXT of 2020, Mercedes Martinez Is ‘More Dangerous Than Ever,’ Big Show Vs. Brock Lesnar Match Video
December 30, 2020 | Posted by
– Triple H and Shawn Michaels hyped up tonight’s edition of NXT, which will be the final NXT TV show of 2020:
Who will win the #NXTYearEndAwards???? #WWENXT https://t.co/SGckiuT2qS
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) December 30, 2020
A stacked final episode of #WWENXT TONIGHT live at 8pm on @USA_Network! #WeAreNXT https://t.co/cmVfuSErkN
— Triple H (@TripleH) December 30, 2020
– As noted, Mercedes Martinez will be back in action on tonight’s episode of NXT. Martinez tweeted the following on tonight’s USA Network broadcast:
I'M BACKKKKKK and more DANGEROUS than ever. https://t.co/PoCd46tymb
— Mercedes Martinez (@RealMMartinez) December 30, 2020
– WWE released the match video featuring Big Show vs. Brock Lesnar from Royal Rumble 2014:
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Chyna’s Success In WWE, Her Struggles After Breakup With Triple H, Decision Not To Renew Her Contract
- Bruce Prichard On Vince McMahon Having Regret After Andre The Giant’s Passing, Andre Hating Brother Love, His Legacy In Wrestling
- Brodie Lee’s Wife Addresses Speculation Surrounding His Passing
- Mustafa Ali Fires Back at Troll Calling RETRIBUTION Story ‘Unwatchable’