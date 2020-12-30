wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H & Shawn Michaels Hype Tonight’s ‘Stacked’ Final NXT of 2020, Mercedes Martinez Is ‘More Dangerous Than Ever,’ Big Show Vs. Brock Lesnar Match Video

December 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Triple H and Shawn Michaels hyped up tonight’s edition of NXT, which will be the final NXT TV show of 2020:

As noted, Mercedes Martinez will be back in action on tonight’s episode of NXT. Martinez tweeted the following on tonight’s USA Network broadcast:

– WWE released the match video featuring Big Show vs. Brock Lesnar from Royal Rumble 2014:

NXT, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Jeffrey Harris

