WWE News: Triple H & Shawn Michaels Hype Tonight’s ‘Stacked’ Final NXT of 2020, Mercedes Martinez Is ‘More Dangerous Than Ever,’ Big Show Vs. Brock Lesnar Match Video

– Triple H and Shawn Michaels hyped up tonight’s edition of NXT, which will be the final NXT TV show of 2020:

– As noted, Mercedes Martinez will be back in action on tonight’s episode of NXT. Martinez tweeted the following on tonight’s USA Network broadcast:

I'M BACKKKKKK and more DANGEROUS than ever. https://t.co/PoCd46tymb — Mercedes Martinez (@RealMMartinez) December 30, 2020

– WWE released the match video featuring Big Show vs. Brock Lesnar from Royal Rumble 2014: